When my bench’s tool tray fills up with sawdust and hardware, I’ve found that the easiest way to clean it is to use a vacuum. To keep the hardware from going into the vacuum, I cover its nozzle with a washing machine lint trap.
Lint traps are made for washing machine drain hoses and are available pretty much anywhere you buy laundry detergent. –Gary Pardo Sr.
