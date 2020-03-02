Tool: Pen Plus Jaws

Manufacturer: Nova

Price: $40

Drilling pen blanks often involves a drill press and a vise. Doing this operation on your lathe offers a finer degree of control and accuracy – particularly on long blanks – to help prevent break-out on a delicate piece, as well as free end turning, where one end isn’t held by a center. The Nova Pen Plus Jaws easily converts a Nova chuck into a pen drilling station.

The two-piece jaws’ circular cutout and 2″ long gripping surface allow the Pen Plus Jaws to work well for numerous turning tasks, not just drilling pen blanks. Used with a contracting grip, they’ll hold squares from about 3/8″ – 1″, and rounds from about 1/2″ – 3/4″, with lengths up to 10″. Used with an expanding grip, the Pen Plus Jaws work for openings from about 1-3/8″ – 2-1/2″, also with lengths up to 10″.

Nova Pen Plus Jaws are compatible with all Nova Chucks, including the Nova Infinity Quick Change System.