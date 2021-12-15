Tool: Cooltainer Systainer3 M 437 CP Shop Now

Manufacturer: Festool

MSRP: $149

Festool recently announced a newly-updated addition to their Systainer system: the Cooltainer. This fun(ctional) storage solution can keep items hot or cold, and is compatible with all existing and previous Systainer generations. That means you can attach it to the top of their SYS-Cart, dust extractors systems, or even the Systainer storing your Domino Joiner.

The Cooltainer also comes with a 20oz BPA-free double-wall tumble and a bottle opener, both featuring the Festool logo.

Unfortunately, this is a limited-time product, so act fast if you want to add this to your Christmas stocking. What would you use a Cooltainer for? Lunch box? Beach cooler? Let us know in the comments!