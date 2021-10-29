Tool: M5 Dust Cyclone Collection Shop Now

Manufacturer: Mullet Tools

MSRP: $229.99

When I heard that a handful of former YETI guys had created a new dust collection system I was intrigued. I’ve gone through several iterations of dust collection in my shop. I started with a hand-me-down 70 gal dust collector before realizing it was far too large. Then, for a while I would just attach my wet/dry vac directly to whatever tool I was using. Finally, I switched to a Dust Right Separator that has served me well the past few years. Still, it was a bit cumbersome to roll it out and get it hooked up to my vacuum, and often I would just go without. The idea of an all-in-one system was a very enticing one.

Right off the bat I was impressed; I spent more time reading the instructions than actually setting the M5 up. The benefits of the design became immediately apparent as well. It’s incredibly lightweight, and the lack of extra lids and hoses meant it was an absolute snap to move around the shop. Those perks applied when it was attached to my vacuum as well. While cleaning up after a project, I could simply drag the M5/Vac combo around my shop without a second thought. No corrugated hoses or tipsy dust bins to worry about. And to top it off, emptying it was also a breeze.

At $229.99 the M5 is not the cheapest option available, but the ease of use (and the fact that I’ll actually use it) means that it’s a worthwhile purchase. Now if you can excuse me, I have an old dust collector to put on craigslist.