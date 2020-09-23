Tool: Ergo-Foam Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat

Manufacturer: GelPro

MSRP: $80+

If your shop has a concrete floor, you know how uncomfortable it is to stand on a hard surface all day. Your feet are sore and tired. Your back and knees ache. Well, here’s an answer: the New-Life anti-fatigue mat from GelPro.

I’ve been using one of these mats in my shop for the last few weeks, and my feet, back and legs have been thanking me ever since.

New-Life mats come in two sizes and four colors. I prefer the larger size for a workbench because I have more room to change my stance. The mats are 5/8″ thick and made from renewable soy-based material. They’re very soft—much softer than any other mat I’ve used—and have just enough resilience to keep a spring in your step. The top surface is durable; a non-skid underside prevents slipping.