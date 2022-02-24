Tool: Plunge Cut Track Saw TS 55 FEQ-F-Plus Shop Now

Festool today announced the new Plunge Cut Track Saw TS 55 FEQ-F-Plus, an all-new model they claim cuts twice as fast as the older model. The next-generation saw features an ultra-thin saw blade, easy blade changes, and the usual Festool thoughtfulness with 360° swiveling dust collection. The saw can be paired with an updated set of guard rails and angle stop accessories that are backward compatible with legacy products.

The guard rails feature a neat trick- adhesive pads can be used to help keep the track stable while cutting, even on vertical surfaces like walls. The pads are easy to remove and don’t leave any residue behind. There’s also a new slot in the guide rail body that allows for the handle of a Systainer to pass through for easier transportation.

The other neat product is the new Angle Stop. Think of it as a miter gauge for the track; simply set the angle and you can make repeat cuts at that angle across multiple sheets of plywood. You can even clamp the Angle Stop to the workpiece to prevent the track from shifting and allow better control.

The new saw and accessories will be available for purchase on March.