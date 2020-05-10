Tool: D1040X and D1090X

Manufacturer: Diablo

In recent years, Freud’s Diablo brand has become synonymous with high quality, high tech, reasonably priced circular saw blades; these new blades should only enhance that reputation.

The D1040X (general purpose) and D1090X (fine crosscut) blades feature unique grind angles on the teeth. Both are alternating-top-bevel blades, but they sport a 30° bevel rather than the standard 15°. They cut using a shearing action that produces a smoother surface with less tear-out.

The D1090X (which Freud calls its “Ultimate Flawless Finish” blade) also has the faces of the teeth ground at an angle. Freud calls this the Axial Shear Face Grind (ASFG), which accentuates the shearing action and produces a glassy-smooth surface with no tear-out. This blade works well in hard and soft woods, but shines when cutting veneered surfaces.

Its kerf is only .084″, so you’ll squeeze more pieces out of that stick of moulding. And the ASFG produces a flawless finish cut that needs no touching up. You can easily cut finished moulding without fear of tearing out.

The D1040X is a general-purpose blade with a .097″ kerf that leaves a surprisingly smooth crosscut surface, given that it only has 40 teeth. For general hardwood and softwood work, this blade is a winner.

I tested the blades on two different table saws and a compound miter saw. Each left behind relatively flat surfaces on crosscuts and rips. Even with thin kerfs, they run true. I did notice a slight deflection with the 40-tooth blade while crosscutting, but it was minor.

If it’s time to upgrade your saws, you can grab both blades for less than $100.