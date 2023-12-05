Tool: General Purpose CNC Set #709 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Whiteside Machine Company

MSRP: $232.90

Whiteside Machine Company has announced a release of a new set of router bits, aimed at the production shop and serious home woodworkers. The sets, available in 9 piece (shown here) or 14 piece sets, have nearly every bit that a woodworker needs for their CNC.

The 9 piece set is designed to meet the needs for cutting natural and composite woods, as well as plastics and even thin aluminum. The set includes two v-groove bits, two ball-nose spiral bits, two each of down-cut and up-cut spiral bits, and a 4-flute tapered ball-nose spiral bit. This set includes most bits need for a variety of projects including cutting out work, mortising, sign making, and engraving.

For the serious shop, the works set contains a total of 14 bits, including additional compressions spirals, O-flutes for plastics, as well as large surfacing bits.