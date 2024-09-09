Tool:Rip Resistant GlovesShop Now
Manufacturer: Venom Steel
MSRP: $14.99
Just like a good pair of socks, a good set of disposable gloves is a luxury that I will not go without. My problem with cheaper gloves are that they tend to tear at the worst possible moment—the final wipe on a coat of finish, or as I’m tightening down a greasy bolt on a machine.
A new release from a company called Venom Steel are some of the best disposable gloves that I’ve used. They claim that their gloves are up to 70% thicker than others on the market, and after running through an entire box of 50 gloves, I believe it. Even after poking holes in the glove with a dental pick (don’t ask), they did not tear. In addition to being thick, the gloves are also fully textured.
For something like applying a finish—meh, I don’t know that the texture is a deal breaker. But, when I’m working on a piece of machinery that’s greasy, I do feel like it’s a benefit.
Venom Steel has several styles of gloves, and the ones I like are their “Rip Resistant” nitrile gloves. Other styles include Sportsman’s Gloves (if you know, you know), Max Grip Gloves, Flexible Fit Latex Gloves, and more. The first box I bought came from a big-box store (Menards), but they’re also available on Amazon and at Home Depot as well. I feel like it’s worth mentioning that Venom Steel also sells many other shop supplies, such as shop wipes, disposable paint suits, masks, and shoe guards.
