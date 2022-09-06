Tool: FitFinder 1/2 Gauge Shop Now

Manufacturer: MicroJig

MSRP: $34.99

Dialing in a saw blade, router bit, or other cutting tool to make a cut exactly half the depth of stock seems like a simple task. However, if you’ve ever spent time dialing in a dado or rabbet depth or test fitting a lap joint (such as a half lap), you’ll know that it can often be a tedious task. The new FitFinder from Microjig makes setting up a blade height a snap.

The premise behind the fit finder is that it has two sliding, yet affixed to each other, arms. One slider is raised up, and your workpiece is slipped underneath it. When you press down on the arm, the sliding action of the indicator arm lowers down to precisely the halfway point (in thickness) of the stock. As you can see in the photo, you can then use the small arm to help set up the machine that you’re working on. The base of the FitFinder has a pair of embedded magnets that help hold everything down firmly to the saw surface for a precise setup.

While it’s easy to see the benefits of this tool at the table saw, I think some of the more interesting applications come over at the router table. With the FitFinder, you’re able to quickly and easily center router bits on stock. This is especially helpful when you’re setting up tedious bits such as bird’s mouth bits, finger joint bits, and more, where having the bit perfectly centered is critical.

While looking at the FitFinder, you may be tempted to use it to simply find the center (thickness) of stock. However, with its 3” height capacity, you can easily mark the center of stock for rails and stiles in your projects. Overall, it’s a nifty little tool (like all MicroJig products) that can be stored out of the way, under the wing of your table saw.