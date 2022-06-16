Not a day seems to go by without something rising in price, so it was a bit surprising to hear that Metabo HPT was actually going to be lowering the prices of some of their 18V cordless nailers. One of them, the NT1850DF is dropping a whopping $70. The full list of models and their new prices are below. What do you think, does this make you more likely to look at Metabo HPT tools when shopping?
|Metabo HPT Model
|Description
|Current MSRP
|New MSRP
|NR1890DRS
|18V Plastic Strip Nailer
|$ 399
|$ 369
|NR1890DCS
|18V Paper Tape Strip Nailer
|$ 399
|$ 369
|NT1850DF
|18V 18-Gauge Compact Brad Nailer
|$ 349
|$ 279
|NT1865DMAS
|18V 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer
|$ 349
|$ 299
|NT1865DMS
|18V 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer
|$ 349
|$ 299
|NP18DSAL
|18V 23-Gauge Pin Nailer
|$ 249
|$ 229
