Not a day seems to go by without something rising in price, so it was a bit surprising to hear that Metabo HPT was actually going to be lowering the prices of some of their 18V cordless nailers. One of them, the NT1850DF is dropping a whopping $70. The full list of models and their new prices are below. What do you think, does this make you more likely to look at Metabo HPT tools when shopping?

Metabo HPT Model Description Current MSRP New MSRP
NR1890DRS 18V Plastic Strip Nailer $   399 $   369
NR1890DCS 18V Paper Tape Strip Nailer $   399 $   369
NT1850DF 18V 18-Gauge Compact Brad Nailer $   349  $   279
NT1865DMAS 18V 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer $   349  $   299
NT1865DMS 18V 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer $   349 $   299
NP18DSAL 18V 23-Gauge Pin Nailer $   249 $   229
