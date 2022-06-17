Tool: 12v MAX Brushless Drill/Driver DCD701F2 Shop Now

Manufacturer: DeWalt

MSRP: $149 (Includes charger, case, and two 2ah batteries)

I’ve written before about tools being unobtrusive during use, and the DeWalt DCD701F2 is an exemplary example of that philosophy. If you asked me to name the standout feature it has over the competition, I wouldn’t have an answer. But if I’m grabbing a 12v -volt drill off the shelf for a project, my hand is most likely reaching for this one.

The issue with writing a review for an unobtrusive tool is that there’s not so much to talk about. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and performs well for a variety of tasks. The power rivals that of an 18v drill, but it’s firmly in the realm of compact 12v tools. There’s not really anything material to complain about. If I had to nitpick, I’d point out that it’s a bit on the tall side for a 12v tool. I’d also say that DeWalt needs to stop painting plastic to look like metal on their tools- either use metal components or stop trying to hide the fact that it’s plastic.

At the end of the day, the DeWalt just has a je ne sais quoi element that makes it so appealing to use. And sometimes that’s all that’s needed to make a tool stand out above the rest.