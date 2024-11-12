Tool:Mini-LIGNO DX/C Shop Now

Manufacturer: Lignomat

MSRP: $199 (standard meter without add-ons)

One of the hardest things for me to explain as a woodworking instructor is the importance of knowing the moisture content of the wood you’re working with. As soon as you start working with rough-sawn material, or drying your own lumber, a quality moisture meter is a necessity. Lignomat’s DX/C moisture meter is a high-quality moisture meter with pins to accurately measure moisture in a variety of species and materials.

The DX/C moisture meter can measure moisture from 5-65% using the attached pins. The pins get pressed (fully) into the wood to read the moisture. The DX/C has a total of 46 settings to read a variety of materials ranging from domestic and tropical hardwoods to wallboards and OSB panels. One of the things I appreciate about the Lignomat offering is that they cater to the professional as well. The slide hammer (shown here with the DX/C) allows you to use longer probes to reach the center of the material, and hook it right to the meter. Lignomat also offers probes that can be placed inside of a lumber stack so that you can accurately measure the entire load as it’s drying in the kiln.