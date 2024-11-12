Tool:Mini-LIGNO DX/C Shop Now
Manufacturer: Lignomat
MSRP: $199 (standard meter without add-ons)
One of the hardest things for me to explain as a woodworking instructor is the importance of knowing the moisture content of the wood you’re working with. As soon as you start working with rough-sawn material, or drying your own lumber, a quality moisture meter is a necessity. Lignomat’s DX/C moisture meter is a high-quality moisture meter with pins to accurately measure moisture in a variety of species and materials.
The DX/C moisture meter can measure moisture from 5-65% using the attached pins. The pins get pressed (fully) into the wood to read the moisture. The DX/C has a total of 46 settings to read a variety of materials ranging from domestic and tropical hardwoods to wallboards and OSB panels. One of the things I appreciate about the Lignomat offering is that they cater to the professional as well. The slide hammer (shown here with the DX/C) allows you to use longer probes to reach the center of the material, and hook it right to the meter. Lignomat also offers probes that can be placed inside of a lumber stack so that you can accurately measure the entire load as it’s drying in the kiln.
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.