Not every woodworker needs a hardhat. In fact, very few need one at all unless mandated by an employer to meet OSHA requirements on a jobsite. Still, there are lots of occasions in the woodshop where you might bump your head.

Working inside cabinets or built-ins, under any kind of bench or table, or even with larger furniture framing, all offer an opportunity to smack your noggin against something. Then there’s the issue of falling items, say from a lumber rack or high shelf, or you might drop a router on your head. We’ve all done it. Well, maybe not the router – I’m probably the only member of that club.

A hardhat isn’t always practical – wearing one inside a cabinet is nearly possible – but sometimes you simply just need another layer of protection upstairs. There are things called “bump caps,” flexible plastic shells you can slip inside an ordinary ballcap.

That’s a step in the right direction, but most of the ones I’ve seen are very thin, with little or no additional padding. They fit like a skullcap, and while most have a few slots, there really isn’t much in the way of ventilation or side protection

Milwaukee Tools just came up with a better idea. Continuing with the cap-insert form, the Milwaukee introduction uses flexible, but stiffer, plastic with side impact protection, padding on top and all four sides of your head, and plenty of ventilation.

Milwaukee is making these available two ways. The first option is a set, consisting of an adjustable mesh ballcap and matching bump-cap insert combination. Don’t want to give up that favorite ballcap you always wear? No problem, opt instead for their universal bump cap insert.

These are no substitute for a real hardhat – if it’s required by your job, or if you’re doing serious construction, absolutely wear a hardhat. But for the typical times you bump or bang your head in the shop, one of these might be ideal. Wish I’d had one when I dropped that router on my head.