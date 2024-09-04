Tool: Magnetic Straightedge Shop Now

Manufacturer: Lee Valley

MSRP: $7.50

Don’t have a drafting table? Can’t draw freehand to save your life? Here’s a tool from Lee Valley that lets you easily make isometric shop sketches.

The tool has two parts: a standard 12″ ruler with a matte finish and an innovative black straightedge. Seven slots are milled into the back of the straightedge corresponding to commonly used angles (30°, 45° and 60° in both directions, plus 90°). Two rare earth magnets embedded in each slot hold the ruler in place at any of these angles, like a T-square with an adjustable arm. A small amount of play between ruler and slot makes the angles only accurate to within 2°, but that’s OK for a sketch. The ruler can also be attached parallel to the straightedge.

While playing around with this new tool, we found that it’s best to tape the paper to a 9″ x 12″ piece of 1/4″ hardboard and turn the tool over. The paper stays put and the board provides a reference edge.