How do you support an uneven piece on the drill press? Make something that’s the opposite shape, of course.
After making 60 of these knobs, I realized that the directions didn’t include any advice on drilling the holes for mounting them.
My tablesaw was still angled at 15°—the same angle as the bevels on the knobs. I grabbed a board from the scrap bin that was about the same width as the knobs and about 12″ long. I stood the piece on edge and made the two bevel cuts you see here. I cut a short piece from the board and placed it between two boards clamped to the drill press table. I marked the center of one knob, fine-tuned the position of the boards and fence, and merrily drilled away. –Steve Keller
