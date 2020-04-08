SQUEEZE AND SNAP! That’s all it takes to assemble this CNC-routed box. The joint’s flexibility comes from a series of slots that allow the hooked tenons to be compressed, so they slide into the mortises. When released, the tenons spring back into position, locking the parts together. While not as rigid as a glued joint, the assembled spring joints are surprisingly stiff. And you can enjoy assembling and disassembling the box as often as you like.

The key to making this joint fit well—neither too tight nor too loose—depends on several things. The primary factors are the spacing, length and number of the slots as well as the tolerances between the tenons and mortises. The spring-jointed front and back are also 1/8” taller than the mortised ends. This small difference in height keeps the hooked tenons slightly compressed after assembly, which adds additional stiffness to the joint. The type of wood and the thickness of the parts also affect the joint’s flexibility.

Accommodating all these variables can be a bit of a challenge and I made eight prototypes before I found a fit that I liked. But similar to mastering hand-cut dovetails or mortise and tenon joints, the time spent working out a solution for this box was a very satisfying learning experience.

The slots become part of the box’s design and variations are almost unlimited. However, I kept the shape and arrangement of the slots for this box simple in order to show how the parts are made. See photos below for how to build this box!

Working the Spring Latch

Opening the box is a bit of a puzzler, because the spring-latch system is completely hidden when the lid is closed. Here’s how the system works: Tabs at the ends of the spring latch flex about 1/4″ (above). These tabs fit about 3/16″ into the latch groove in the back of the box. When the lid is pressed from the front (below), the spring latch flexes deeper into the groove at the back, allowing the fixed latch to slip inside the box. Releasing the lid relaxes the spring latch, which in turn engages the fixed latch in the groove in the front of the box. The lid is now locked in place, because both latches are clipped into the latch grooves. To open the box, simply press on the front of the lid and lift.