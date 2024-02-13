We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
Finish test. Oils and oil/varnish blends dry soft and wrinkled. Wiping varnish dries hard and smooth. So the easy test is to put a puddle on a non-porous surface such as the top of the can and see how the puddle dries.
