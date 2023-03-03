<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
On this episode of the ShopNotes podcast, Logan, John & Phil explore managing expectations while building projects, being “time optimistic,” problems with dado clean out bits, and shop snacks.

The free episode for this week is a set of miterless picture frames. Woodsmith hosted a local 4H group and the kids built a frame to get an idea for the kinds of work we do here. https://www.woodsmithplans.com/plan/miterless-picture-frames/

This episode of the ShopNotes podcast is presented by Epilog Laser. Quickly and easily customize your woodworking projects for added beauty and value. Learn more at https://www.Epiloglaser.com.

