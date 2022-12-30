<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
As we wrap up 2022, let’s take a look back at the articles you kept coming back to time and time again this year.

10. Modern Shaving Horse

9. Master Cabinetmaker’s Bench

8. How to Make Lock Miter Drawers

7. A Better Table for a Drill Press

6. How to Stain Pine

5. Outdoor Finishes

4. Handplanes for Beginners

3. Six Small Shop Solutions

2. Build Stronger, Sag-Proof Shelves

1. Ryobi Track Saw Review

