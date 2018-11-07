I’m excited to share that my traveling tool case is featured on the cover of the December issue of the magazine. If you are a subscriber, you should receive your copy in the coming days, I believe they’re out to the post office at this point.

I first learned of this tool case design from Chris Schwarz when I first started at Popular Woodworking. I was searching for something to build that I could tote my personal tools to and from the PopWood shop in. He shared this design from The Woodworker: The Charles H. Hayward Years Vol. 4 (Lost Art Press). It embodied everything I wanted in a tool case. I’ve seen several variations on this case now that the basic design is on my radar, but this is where I ended up. I have room for #4 and #5 planes, five chisels, marking and measuring supplies, my round mallet, one diamond sharpening plate and guide, and a few miscellaneous supplies in the drawer.

This was a fun build that you can dress up or down depending on how you feel. I ended up using spalted maple for the case and 3/8″ plywood for everything else. Hayward called for a pine case and omitted the rabbets that I used to set the plywood front and back panels into the case. He just slapped the panels on the front and back and called it a day-which is totally fine if this is going to be a utilitarian tote. My suspicion was that my case would end up in the background of magazine images down the line as I build more feature projects, so I dressed it up a bit.

If you have any questions about the case, let me know!

–David Lyell