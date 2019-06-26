In my last blog post I wrote about the real cause of warps (compression shrinkage) from the continuous wetting and drying out of one side of the wood, whether or not the wood is finished on both sides.
Thinking about this, it may have occurred to you, as it did to me, that it might be possible to correct warps by wetting and drying out the bowed side of the wood. You would cause this side to shrink so the panel would flatten out. So I started experimenting with some warped boards. I shared my experiences with a friend who restores furniture in New England where he sees lots of antique furniture with wide, single-board tabletops. He also began experimenting.
I’m going to describe some of the techniques we developed, but I want to caution that this is a work in progress. We are still learning. We have no hard and fast rules. Correcting warps seems to be more of an art than a science because there are too many variables and no way to have a “control” to compare to. But we have had some successes, and I would say that in all cases we were able to make the warp less than what it was at the beginning.
I have have had luck placing cupped boards bowed side up on dew covered grass in direct sunlight, and leaving it lay for several hours. Works for me.
This is what I was taught too, way back. With one more step. Once the panel is flat, clamp it down to hold it flat while it dries. The problem is that according to the wood-technology theory of compression shrinkage, and my experience too, you’re making the warp worse over time. I wonder if you have checked the results of your attempts after a year or more? That’s the reason I showed the pine board after more than a year.