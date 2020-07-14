These doors are all about the angles – learn to bisect them using geometry and it’s a snap.

When I walk into the American decorative arts Gallery at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass., I am always drawn to a great Federal piece that was built by Cotton Bennett in my hometown of Beverly, Mass. My research turned up Bennett’s close connections with New England turner Thomas True and carver Samuel McIntire, who helped contribute to the tour de force that is this 1809 “Lady’s Secretary.”

There are a number of stunning details, such as the end-matched swirl mahogany on the lower drawer and the crotch mahogany on the fall front. The crotch satinwood panel, which supports the McIntire gilded eagle at the center top, is balanced with the same material spanning the lower apron of the carcase front. The cornice is accented with cross-banded rosewood and mahogany, and supports two gilded flame finials with laurel leaf carving. I’m also astounded by the small multicolored banding that surrounds the fall front and accents the satinwood panel.

But what really gives this piece presence is the door construction – diamond-paned lights made of maple bars and small mahogany astragal mouldings.

So I worked out how to make diamond divided light doors of any size; I share the pictorial process with you. Before you dive in, study the drawing below and picture 12 – those show the four angles that get bisected to find the complementary miter angles.

Underlying Structure

Key is to start with a flat and square mortise-and-tenon frame. Make a full-size drawing of the door; work from corner to corner and from centerlines on the rails and stiles to lay out the angles for the bars that hold up the mouldings.

Astragal Mouldings

For the mouldings, cut up a piece of material about 3″ longer than the diagonal bars and mill it to 3⁄8” thick. Allow about 1⁄2” in width for 12 to 14 pieces (that is, about 6″ to 7″ wide). This gives you a few extras.

Straighten and square the edges, then choose a router bit, moulding plane or scratch stock that will cut a 3⁄16” bead. Cut a bead on the two long edges, with the profile centered on the thickness of the 3⁄8” stock.

Set your table saw fence to 7⁄32“, and rip the edges you just beaded. Repeat this process until you have enough moulding pieces, plus a few extra.

Now set up your router table with a 1⁄8” straight bit and cut a 1⁄16“-deep groove centered down the back of all but four moulding pieces. This groove fits over the maple bars to help keep the moulding in place and provide support. The ungrooved pieces are installed in a rabbet around the perimeter.

Rabbet the inside perimeter of the frame (then square the corners) to accept the exterior moulding. The depth of the rabbet should match the depth of the groove you’ve plowed into the back of the mouldings (in this case 1⁄16“) and the width should be two-thirds the width of the moulding (in this case 1⁄4)“. This rabbet helps you to align the perimeter moulding, and sets it at the proper height to match with the mouldings that you’ll sleeve over the top of the bars. With the rabbet done, glue the maple bars into position.

Now follow the steps below to fit the mouldings.

Bisecting Angles

This series of steps will help you determine any miter angle (in this instance the angles for the bird’s mouths and astragal mouldings) and step up your geometry game. You could try to figure out how many degrees the angle is then divide it in half, but quite often this will result in an odd number – such as 34.675 degrees – to which is it difficult to set a bevel square.

—PL

Make a Miter shooting Board

Make one board with the four fences you need to plane the four angles on the ends of the interior astragal mouldings (two on each end).

Use your sliding bevel square and a pencil to transfer the four bisected angles from the angle board to a bench hook. Align a hardwood block to each line, with the corners hanging slightly over the edge, then glue and nail the blocks in place. Run the edge of the board through your table saw to cut the angles on the fence ends.

Align the moulding pieces to the correct fence, with the end at the edge of the board. Shoot the ends with a plane that has an iron ground and honed straight and square, and that projects parallel to the bottom of the plane. This plane setup ensures the miter has only one angle when it is cut.

— PL

Final Steps

After all of the moulding miters are cut, put some glue on the backside of the perimeter moulding pieces and glue them in place. Then glue each internal divider to its matching maple bar.

The support structure plus the long-grain to long grain gluelines of the moulding atop it, offer plenty of support for glazing.

This all sounds a lot more confusing than it is. While there are many steps and the miters must be dead-on for a crisp look, understanding the geometry will help you get it right, no matter the size of your door. Just remember: the key to succeed is to start with a frame that is square and flat!