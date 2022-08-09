DeWALT is recalling nearly 1.4 million miter saws for a potential safety issue. According to the CSPC “The miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.”

The affected miter saw models are DWS779, DWS780, and DHS790 with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04. For full recall info, read more here.