Any push stick adds a measure of safety, but I prefer using one that straddles the saw’s fence. It lifts right off when I’m done.

A saddle-style push stick has two clear advantages. First, there’s no chance of tipping it into the saw blade. Second, it keeps your fingers far, far away from the blade.

The right-hand side and top of my push stick are made from hardwood. The foot is 3/4″ MDF, which is cheap to replace when I make narrow cuts and slice into it too many times. I attached a handle shaped like a hand plane’s tote to the top board.

The foot—the part that does the pushing—has a hook on it to engage the board’s end. The foot is adjustable, up and down. Set to the thickness of the board, it acts as a hold-down, too. –Serge Duclos