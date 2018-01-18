Meet Don Weber: Renaissance Man

Don Weber has been a friend to Popular Woodworking for a long time. His knowledge of traditional woodworking (and blacksmithing, as the photo above supports – props to photographer Al Parrish!) has appeared on our pages, in our videos and we’ve been privileged to have him in personal appearances at events over the years. Watching him set up and use his shop-made treadle lathe, or discuss the strengths and stresses involved in green woodworking is always engaging, and a pleasure.

We love Don. I’ve enjoyed many a meal (and a pint) with him and our conversations can range on almost any topic. A guest in our video studio while Don was shooting commented that he was, “straight out of central casting.” Nope, our Don is the real thing.

His home and shop are in Paint Lick, Kentucky – not the most bustling of places but it fits Don well. And to know Don better it’s best to visit him where he lives and works. That’s what Graham Blackburn did a few years back. It’s a great visit talking about woodworking, Don’s history, his shop, whatever comes to mind. We hope you enjoy time with Don as much as we do.

– David Thiel