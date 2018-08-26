Go to your local building supply store, and find a cheap plunger (mine was $3). Then take the handle off and use it for a jam chuck on your lathe – mine gets the most use when reversing hollow forms and removing the tenons. Works great and is super cheap!

Noah Schuerman,

Pullman, Washington

This article appeared in the August 2018 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine.

