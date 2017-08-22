Modern Gateleg Table – Free on the Website

The cover story for the October 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine – a Swedish gateleg table – can be read and downloaded for free here. No catch. No gimmicks. No registration. Just click it and read it.

I built this gateleg table earlier this year and based my version on dozens of examples I dug up from the historical record. From looking at the table, you might think that the “historical record” was an IKEA catalog delivered to my house. You would be wrong.

This surprisingly contemporary form has been around since (at least) the 18th century. It is robust, featuring drawbored mortise-and-tenon joinery. It is inexpensive to build; the painted poplar base is about $60 in material. And it offers a table that can seat a single couple in a breakfast nook or eight people during a dinner party.

This table went to a customer in Colorado, and my wife was not happy to see it go.

Check out all the details here.

— Christopher Schwarz