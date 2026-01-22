Tool: Ultra-Shear Ultimate Stack Dado 2.0 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Woodpeckers

MSRP: $397.57

Over the past few years, Woodpeckers’ Ultra-Shear line has become my go-to for router bits and saw blades. The company made a serious investment—both in high-end machinery and development time—to produce what I’d argue are some of the best-performing cutting tools on the market today. As the manufacturer and retailer, they have the ability to offer this level of quality at a notably lower price point than many competitors.

Recently, the team unveiled an update to their already-excellent Ultimate Dado Stack with the release of the Ultimate Dado Stack 2.0. The new design features lighter chippers, which Woodpeckers describes as resembling a “bicycle sprocket.” This design trims weight from the entire stack, allowing table saws equipped with electronic blade brakes to stop the blades faster and more efficiently.

While the lighter chippers are a welcome upgrade, the real headline here is performance. The Ultimate Dado Stack 2.0 delivers the same performance that made the original a favorite in my shop. It’s available in both a standard configuration and a flat-top grind version—the latter producing flat-bottom dadoes that require no cleanup for tight joinery.