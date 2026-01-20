Most furniture fractures can simply be glued back together. But some breaks are messy, leaving splintery fractures that won’t form a strong glue joint. You could replace the entire part, or you might be able to reinforce it from inside—usually without removing it. Begin by gluing the part back together as you normally would. Next, you’ll need a long drill bit and a steel rod to length. Diameters depend on repair, but the bit should be 1/16“ to 1/8“ larger than the rod. Steel rod (threaded or smooth) and 12“-long bits are available at home centers.

