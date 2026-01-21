It’s hard to believe that Woodworking in America 2025 is already a month in the rearview mirror. (Editor’s note: Logan wrote this article back in November.) What a weekend it was—packed with seminars, demonstrations, vendors, and plenty of good old-fashioned camaraderie. I had the chance to visit with many of our subscribers, and the feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive. It’s always rewarding to see so many woodworkers come together to share knowledge, stories, and a genuine passion for the craft.

Even though we just wrapped up, we’re already deep into planning for WIA 2026. And I’ll be honest—it’s a mix of emotions. I love the event for all the reasons above, but I also know how much work goes into making it happen. Still, the energy and enthusiasm from this year remind me why it’s worth it. We’re on track to keep growing Woodworking in America every year. Keep an eye on your inbox in early spring for details about next year’s event. If I were a betting man, I’d say it’s likely happening in October, right here in Des Moines, Iowa—but we’ll make the official call soon.

Another exciting development you may have heard about is our Woodworking Tours program—a sort of “side quest” we’ve been building between Popular Woodworking, Fine Woodworking, and Woodsmith. These are week-long, small-group tours to some of the world’s great woodworking destinations. In fall 2025, we took 30 woodworkers to England for eight days of exploring historic workshops, museums, and the roots of English craftsmanship. That tour was led by Woodsmith’s Phil Huber and Fine Woodworking’s Mike Pekovich.

Looking ahead to 2026, we’re planning two tours: a return trip to England, and a new one through Scandinavia. A few of us from the magazines will once again join the groups to guide the tours. We do keep the groups small, so spots are limited. If the idea of traveling with a group of like-minded woodworkers sounds appealing, keep an eye on your email—tour sign-ups will open shortly after the holidays. Also, for the East Coast folks, there’s Fine Woodworking New England. I’m already looking forward to seeing some familiar faces—and meeting new ones—at both the tours and next year’s WIA. Cheers!