Anarchist’s 2017 Gift Guide, Day 1: Kershaw Knife

Every year, I write up a gift guide that discusses the small items that have made a big difference in my shop. These are items that are ideal for gifts – it’s difficult to ask your toddlers for an Altendorf table saw for Christmas. I hope that these items are useful to you. If you have any complaints about this gift guide, please submit it here.

The first item is a shop knife. I thought I’d rewrite and improve my original thoughts on this knife, but I cannot.

I lost my shop knife while we were unpacking at Handworks this spring, and I have been on a quest since then to find its replacement. (The company that made my now-lost knife no longer exists.)

I am dang picky about knives. I’ve carried one every day since elementary school. So it is no small thing when I say this: I am glad I lost my favorite knife at Handworks because now I have a Kershaw Link drop-point knife in gray aluminum “blackwash,” whatever that is.

Here’s what I need in a knife:

One-handed operation – I need to be able to quickly close and open the knife with zero fuss.

The blade has to lock in the open position for safety.

It has to be lightweight and compact.

It has to have a belt clip.

All the components need to be incredibly rugged. I hate flimsy knives.

Oh, I also dislike flashy materials or things that look like a Klingon’s wet dream.

That is a tall order, and I rejected a lot of knives until I found the Kershaw Link. What makes the knife even more extraordinary is it is made in the U.S. and can be found for about $40 retail. (I bought mine on sale for $31.)

The blade is stainless steel, but it takes a good edge and is plenty durable when cutting wood, wire and whatever shop material is asking for a stabbing or a slashing. Totally recommended.

— Christopher Schwarz