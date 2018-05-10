Amazon Price Flux – Yost M9WW 9″ Rapid Action Woodworking Vise

Back in December of 2017, I was tipped off by Tim Celeski that I could pick up a Yost woodworking vise for a good deal on Amazon. So, I pulled the trigger and picked up the Yost M9ww 9″ rapid action woodworking vice for a whopping $64.

At the time I knew this was a good deal, but I wasn’t aware of just how much the price fluctuated. It wasn’t until a reader wrote me to ask about how I got the vice for such a good deal that I started to look into the data.

It appears that I managed to walk into a great deal. I use a browser plugin called Keepa to track Amazon prices and I hit rock bottom on this vice. By the time the review was released in the magazine, the price had doubled!

I doubt that I am the only one that shops for tools on Amazon frequently. Have any of you found a good Amazon shopping strategy?

– David Lyell

p.s. While writing this blog post, I noticed in my Keepa dashboard that the price of the Tormek TT-50 Truing and Dressing Tool is down $11 since the last time I looked at it! A couple weeks ago it was $91 and now it’s $80!