Tool: F-2 Titanium Hammer Shop Now

Manufacturer: Zen-Wu Toolworks

MSRP: $159

It’s not often that a new tool company makes a significant impact in the woodworking market, and it’s even rarer for a hand tool company to do so. However, Zen-Wu Toolworks is achieving just that.

For several years, Zen-Wu has been producing impressive tools manufactured in China. The founder, Luke Lyu, has a background in metallurgy, which has allowed Zen-Wu to create some outstanding cutting tools. In a future issue, we will delve deeper into their products (including their mind-blowing chisels). In addition to chisels and plane irons, Zen-Wu also manufactures one of the best hammers available — the F-2 hammer.

The F-2 is relatively small compared to a western hammer, with a head measuring approximately 1“ square and 3“ long. Weighing in at 12.7 ounces, it delivers a punch. The F-2 is available in two materials: Damascus and titanium. The Damascus version has heat-treated ends with a softer middle, which helps absorb shock while maintaining smooth faces. Speaking of the faces, one is milled flat while the other has a slight dome.

Whether you’re chiseling, assembling parts, or adjusting a handplane, this compact hammer always feels just right. It’s truly a home run.