The dust collection port on my sliding miter saw missed a lot of sawdust, so I added an additional port mounted directly behind the blade. The port is a piece of 3-in. ABS pipe that’s cut at 45 degrees to create a wide mouth. The pipe is shaped to fit behind the saw’s swiveling table, so it doesn’t interfere with the table’s operation. The port fits into a 3-in.-to-2-in. reducer and a wye-fitting connects hoses from both ports to my dust collection system. A strap anchored by one of the blade-tilt scale screws fastens the port to the saw. Now, instead of missing 90 percent of the dust, my saw captures almost all of it. -Perham Rogers

