An old-timer showed me this trick years ago and I’ve used it ever since. Plain old waxed paper is great for lubricating my tools’ cast iron tables and miter gauge bars. Whenever I start to feel resistance, I crumple up a couple sheets and rub the surface. That’s all it takes to keep workpieces and miter gauges sliding smoothly. -Jock Holmen

