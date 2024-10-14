My tablesaw’s top often does double duty as an assembly table. It’s a guaranteed-flat surface. When I glue or screw together a project, it won’t come out twisted.

Sometimes I use the saw’s fence as a clamp to hold parts in place for fastening. The “fixed” end of the clamp is a stick that fits tight in the saw’s miter slot.

If I’m gluing, I’ll cover the saw with newspaper or red builder’s paper. Before I used paper, I found that I could pop off dried glue blobs from the cast-iron top using a putty knife, but the glue discolored the surface. –Alan Wesley