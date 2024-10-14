 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

My tablesaw’s top often does double duty as an assembly table. It’s a guaranteed-flat surface. When I glue or screw together a project, it won’t come out twisted.

Sometimes I use the saw’s fence as a clamp to hold parts in place for fastening. The “fixed” end of the clamp is a stick that fits tight in the saw’s miter slot.

If I’m gluing, I’ll cover the saw with newspaper or red builder’s paper. Before I used paper, I found that I could pop off dried glue blobs from the cast-iron top using a putty knife, but the glue discolored the surface. –Alan Wesley

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Legacy of the WPAEnd Grain