Here is a handy, inexpensive way to organize your shop screws and other small bits of hardware.

I cut an old section of black PVC pipe lengthwise down the middle, then into sections to fit my workshop drawer width.

The 1⁄8” kerf from my table saw blade created an exact space for the 1⁄8” hardboard dividers, which I hot-melt glued in place.

One drawer width section is easily lifted out and moved where needed. The curve to the PVC makes it easy to scoop out one or many screws, washers, nails, etc. –Mike Garrett, Paradise Valley, Arizona