When turning, I like to have all my supplies close at hand, ready for use. I use an index card box to store and organize cut pieces of sandpaper. It has a lid and dividers, so everything is neat and orderly. When you cut sandpaper into sections, some pieces won’t have the grit information on them, so I mark the back of each one using a color-coding system. –Jon Kaplan

