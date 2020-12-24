 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

When turning, I like to have all my supplies close at hand, ready for use.  I use an index card box to store and organize cut pieces of sandpaper. It has a lid and dividers,  so everything is neat and orderly. When you cut sandpaper into sections, some pieces won’t have the grit information on them, so I mark the back of each one using a color-coding system. –Jon Kaplan

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

0

Start typing and press Enter to search

The Great Lumber Purge of 2020Shop Blog
Mid-century Modern BookcaseProjects