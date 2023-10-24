My flush-trimming setup allows trimming veneer and solid wood edging up to 7/8-in. thick. It consists of a router with a 1/2-in. straight bit, a table and a perpendicular fence. A 1″-thick spacer separates the fence and table. The router mounts to the fence so the bit is flush with the tabletop. I attach my shop vacuum’s hose to a hole drilled through the cleat, under the bit. I size the edging so it overhangs by 1/16-in. or less. -Richard Helgeson

