Mice used to rule my shop. They got into everything! That all changed when someone told me that fresh mint repels mice.
Mint grows wild in one corner of my yard (it’s a perennial and comes back each year), so every couple weeks, I pick a handful and spread it around my floor. Now my shop is rodent-free, and smells nice, too! –Wesley Hompe
