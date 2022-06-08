Nobody likes wrapping up the last bit of finishing on a project and suddenly catching a run or imperfection you missed earlier. You can either ignore it, or more likely sand it down and fix the blemish. Thankfully, it’s easy to avoid this problem with the correct lighting.

While having a well-lit shop with light sources at multiple angles is great for building, it unfortunately does a great job of hiding mistakes in polyurethane and other surface finishes. Next time you’re finishing a piece, dim the overhead lights and cast a light across the surface of each section before moving on to the next area. This direct light will highlight any imperfections and runs, giving you the opportunity to fix them while they’re still wet. –Collin Knoff