Everyone can use some creative storage solutions in their shop, which is why we dug through the American Woodworker archives for some classic storage tips.

Portable Hose Reel

Instead of mounting my compressor’s hose reel to the wall, I mounted it to a board. This way I can take the reel wherever I’m working and clamp it in place. –Serge Duclos

Aluminum Angle Clamp Rack

Instead of spending hours building an elaborate clamp storage system, I simply fastened a length of 2-in. by 3-in. aluminum angle to the wall. Aluminum angle is inexpensive, easy to install and it doesn’t rust in my Florida workshop. -Fran Skwira

Tool-Holding Doors

Pegboard and cork installed on the doors of my storage cabinet keep often-used tools and important notes close at hand. I got the doors “as-is” at a cabinet outlet store for next to nothing and build the cabinet to fit. -Miles Clay

Garden Variety Wrap

Hook and loop tie wraps are nothing new, but you may not be aware that it comes in two different varieties. There’s the two-piece kind with hooks on one piece and loops on the other for about a dollar-a-foot. Then there’s the “garden variety” that comes in a 1/2″ wide by 45 foot roll for about 3 bucks! It has hooks on one side and loops on the other. It’s made for use in the garden, but I’ve found it to have dozens of uses around the shop. I use it to bind cords, secure box lids, bundle wood scraps or dowels, etc. -Peter N. Williams

Square Rack

I want my squares close at hand when I work, but I don’t like to have them just lying around my bench, where they can get dinged or knocked to the floor. This simple rack made from a 2×4 cutoff keeps them safe and sound.

To make the rack’s base, resaw a 1/2″ thick strip from the 2×4. Use your tablesaw to cut 1/2″ deep kerfs in the remaining piece, then cut this piece on the bandsaw to create an arch. Glue and screw the arch to the base. –Mark Thiel