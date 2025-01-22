Perfect box joints of any size every time.

I got tired of making a new box joint jig each time I wanted to change the width of the joint fingers. My latest jig allows cutting fingers of any size, up to 3/4-in.-wide. The jig slides in both miter slots, so it cuts precisely, and it’s super easy to adjust, so it produces joints that fit perfectly.

Box Joint Jig Cut List and Diagram

Building and Using the Jig

The jig has two fences. The fixed fence (A, Fig. A) is fastened to the base (B), which has runners (C) attached. Thumbscrews and threaded inserts secure the adjustable fence (D) to the fixed fence.

A support block (E) glued and screwed on one end of the fixed fence holds the adjustment screw (Photo 1). To make minute fence adjustments while fitting a joint, I simply loosen the thumbscrews and turn the adjustment screw.

The adjustable fence has a cutout (Photo 2) that houses replaceable inserts (F). These inserts are notched for register blocks (G) that allow cutting box joint fingers of different sizes.

For example, an insert with a 1/2-in.-wide register block creates 1/2-in.-wide fingers. I always make these blocks shorter in height than width (for example, my 1/2-in.-wide blocks are 3/8-in. tall), to make it easier to install and remove the workpieces.

Caution: You have to remove your saw’s blade guard to use this jig. Be Careful!

To make the inserts, I notch the end of a length of plywood (the same material as the adjustable fence) that I’ve ripped to fit the cutout (Photo 3). To allow cutting the whole range of box joint finger sizes, the notches must always start 1/4-in from the edge, so I use a stop block to index them.

The width of the notch determines the width of the box joint’s fingers (for example, 1/2-in.-wide notches create 1/2-in.-wide fingers). After cutting the notches, I crosscut each insert to the exact height of the cutout. Then I install each finger insert in the cutout to drill the hole for the locator dowel (Photo 4). I don’t glue the dowel, so I can use the hole to position the fence when it’s time to drill more inserts.

I make register blocks (G) for the inserts by planing 12-in. lengths of maple to exactly fit the dadoes. Then I cut 2-in. pieces from each 12-in. length and glue them into the finger inserts. I save lengths of each size block for setup (Photo 5).

Now, I can whip out box joints like they’re going out of style (Photos 6 to 11).

Adapt The Jig to Fit Your Saw

Miter slot and blade locations vary between saws, so you’ll probably have to tweak my jig to fit. On my Delta saw, the blade isn’t centered between the miter slots. If your saw’s blade is centered between the slots, you’ll have to reposition the insert cutout on the adjustable fence. Correctly locating the cutout is important; otherwise the jig’s micro-adjustment screw might not work with all the inserts you make. With the jig installed on the saw over the retracted blade, position the adjustable fence blank 1-3/8-in. away from the support block. Then locate the cutout on the fence blank so it’s centered over the blade. Similarly, locate the threaded inserts so they’re centered in the fixed fence’s slots.