Tool: 12V Max EC Brushless Palm Edge Router

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $149 (bare tool)

There’s something to be said about the form of a tool that impacts your desire to pick it up and use it – especially when the form has been designed to address a particular process. And that’s what initially caught my eye with this Bosch router.

The Bosch 12-volt palm edge router is designed for edge work, with its elongated base plate and a grip that centers your hand directly over the bit. The form provides a degree of balance that is uncommon to most other trim routers in this category. The traditional barrel shape of routers predisposes the user to tip the tool when uneven pressure is applied.

In my testing, I had no issue with irregular edges due to tipping and found the micro-adjust to be convenient and simple. A black button releases a coupling from the adjustment thread and the black plastic nut dials in the depth. Bit changes were easy with the prominent red spindle locking bar. And even though it only uses a 12-volt

battery, it had plenty of power for all of the edge routing and trimming I do over the course of a project.

I tested the advertised drop sensing technology in our office and was surprised to find that the router had to hit the floor with a generous amount of force before the tool would turn off automatically.

And you really can’t beat the convenience of a cordless router. Just like most shops today use cordless drills, a cordless router is a great addition to your arsenal. At just over 3″ tall when lying on its side, this router can comfortably fit in any toolbox drawer, ready for edge work.