Tool: Keter Folding Work Table

Manufacturer: Keter

Price: $89

Here’s a really fresh take on an old idea. The Keter Folding Work Table is a real boon for guys with limited work space. At 29-3/4″ high, it also turns out to be the perfect height for lots of benchtop tools which, if you used them on your benchtop, they’d come up to your chin.

The Folding Work Table has a unique pop-open design. You can set it up in no time. It only weighs 27 lbs. and according to the manufacturer, it’ll support up to 1000 lbs.

There’s a little bit of wobble, but less than you’d expect for a folding plastic table. Another cool feature is the two included quick clamps. They can be inserted into channels in the work surface, for holding your work.

The Keter table has a generous 22″ x 34″ work area, as well as a storage shelf to keep the tools you’re using close at hand. When you’re done working, the table and all its parts fold up flat – just under 5″ thick – in less than a minute for easy storage.