Tool: Rip-Cut Circular Saw Guide

Manufacturer: Kreg

MSRP: $39.99

Breaking down sheet goods into pieces of manageable size is never very easy—unless you’re lucky enough to have a panel saw, lots of support around your tablesaw or a strong brother-in-law. Here’s a tool to help out that’s compact, relatively inexpensive and dirt simple to use.

The Kreg Rip-Cut circular saw guide has only three parts: a fence that rides against the edge of your plywood, an aluminum rule with a T-track, and a baseplate that rides in the T-track and attaches to your saw. It will cut pieces up to 24″ wide.

The Rip-Cut fits most circular saws; you can snap one on in only a minute. The guide’s fence and scale may be adapted to right or left-handed saws.

For cabinetmaking, I wouldn’t recommend the Rip-Cut to make finish cuts. You’re relying on your hand to hold its fence steady against the board’s edge, so it’s not easy to make a super-straight cut. But for roughing out parts, it’s awesome—especially with a cordless saw.