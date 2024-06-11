Tool: IQ Vise Shop Now

Manufacturer: Work IQ Tools

MSRP: $279.99

A picture can be worth a thousand words, but I was recently reminded that it’s no substitute for hands-on experience. When I first saw pictures of the Work IQ Vise, I assumed it was exclusively for lightweight tasks. Any sort of aggressive sawing or planing would surely cause it to shake or shift out of position. This was a rather incorrect assumption.

In Work IQ’s own words, this is a medium-duty vise. And in the world of metalworking, I’m sure it is. But for woodworking tasks, especially the type of tasks that would involve holding something above the workbench like this, I can’t think of anything I wouldn’t feel comfortable using it for. I cut and chiseled out dovetails without any vibration or shifting whatsoever. Using the Quick Cam on the bottom of the vise locks the articulating ball in any position and holds it solidly into place. If I wanted to really apply some torque (up to 130ft-lbs), there’s the IQ Lok with 8 different predetermined positions.

The icing on the cake is the replaceable jaws, with several variations you can purchase for different tasks, including two different ones for woodworking (Leather & Woodworking).