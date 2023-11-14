Tool: 5 Piece Spoon Carving Set Shop Now

Manufacturer: Stryi

MSRP: $249

For several years, I’ve seen tools coming out of Western Ukraine, and they’ve always appeared to be high-quality. One company caught my eye in particular named Stryi. Sharing a name with the town where they’re located, Stryi is hand-forging tools that rival some of the top names in the industry.

The particular set that I have here is their “5 Piece Spoon Carving Set.” Aside from a foam-lined case and spoon carving blank, the kit includes a hook knife, a Slyod-style knife, two #9 bent gouges (10mm and 20mm), and a #7 gouge in 20mm size. When compared to other brands that average around $75 per tool, the five piece set at $249 is a great value. The steel (which is a high-carbon W1-7 steel) is razor sharp out of the package and is easy to keep an edge on. All of the tool handles are comfortable and fit into the hand well. The only thing that I took care to do before putting blade to wood was quickly go over the sides (non-cutting edges) with a file, as they’re a bit sharp out of the box.

Of course, if you’re looking for other edge carving tools, Styri has a lot more to offer than just a spoon carving kit. Browsing their website (woodworking-tools.com) reveals a large assortment of carving tools, chip carving knifes, green woodworking tools, and more. Building up a set of carving tools can be expensive, but starting your set with some quality tools Stryi makes it a bit more affordable.