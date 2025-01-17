Tool: Gen II 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless Drill/Driver (PSBDD02K2) Buy Now

Manufacturer: Ryobi

MSRP: $139 (includes drill, two 1.5AH batteries, & charger)

I have to confess this review is coming from a fairly biased space—the first generation ONE+ HP Compact Drill is probably my favorite drill I’ve ever owned. It was lightweight, powerful, perfectly balanced, and affordable. So you’ll have to trust me when I tell you the second gen model is just as good and then some.

The hat trick that Ryobi has pulled off here is that the new drill is lighter, smaller, and more powerful. Plus, the kit with two batteries only costs $10 more than the last generation, which is especially nice when you consider inflation.

None of that seems to come at the expense of quality either—the switches and clutch all snap and click like they should, the chuck feels high quality (for the price point) and the ergonomics are perfect. Really for most people, this is a superior option to most 12v drills out there.

Which, to be fair, is sort of the catch; this isn’t as powerful as many of the full-sized 18V drills out there. But for 98% of tasks, this is going to do the job perfectly and with lower fatigue. Frankly, if you really need more power, you should be using an impact driver, or a drill press instead. Otherwise this fits the bill just fine.